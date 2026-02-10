Hearts Across America in Boyden-Hull kindergarten classes

The kindergarteners have received valentines from across the United States. Some of them have letters that tell about the school and the children the cards are from. Sometimes all the children have signed the valentine. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The kindergarteners at Boyden-Hull have been receiving valentines from across the country and the…
