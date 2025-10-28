HCS fifth and sixth graders’ Des Moines field trip

Halynn and Eli help print a paper at the printmakers on Living History Farms. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com On Oct. 17, the 39 fifth- and sixth-grades students from Hull Christian School went on a field trip to Des Moines. They went to Living History Farms and saw the 1700’s Ioway farm, 1850…