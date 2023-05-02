Grandparents’ Day celebrated at Hull Christian School

FUN AND GAMESWalt and Lavonne Den Hoed played “Battleship” with their grandson, Griffin De Jong, during Grandparents’ Day at Hull Christian School Friday, April 21. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Grandparents’ Day was celebrated at Hull Christian School Friday, April 21, with approximately 250 grandparents in attendance. Guests visited their grandchildren’s rooms and…