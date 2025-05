Graduation: A celebration of accomplishment and success

The graduates threw their caps in the air in celebration after receiving their diplomas. Principal Pottebaum presented the Governor’s Award to Braylen Crawford. Philip De Koster presented the Citizenship Award to Olivia Buyert. Four seniors were in the top-10 percent of the class: (left to right) Braylen Crawford, Makinze Rensink, Trevor Verhoef and Lauren Phillips….