Governor’s Charity Steer Show

Team Big Red posed after the steer show and auction. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Merritt Moss received the Community Hero Award at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Governor Kim Reynolds leads a steer in the steer show. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The 43rd annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show was Aug. 9…