Governor Reynolds visits Hull

Iowa Gov. Reynolds had a meeting at American State Bank Oct. 30. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Iowa Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Kris Cournoyer and their team visited Hull Oct. 30. They met with several business owners, local elected officials, and a school superintendent. Some of the subjects they discussed were the…
