Governor Reynolds announces funds for Lewis and Clark Water System

By | Posted February 2nd, 2022 |

Announcing Progress A local delegation was present at the Sioux Center Water Plant on Friday, February 28 for Gov. Reynolds’…

  • Building connections in Tanzania

    February 2nd, 2022
    by

    Dordt senior and Hull native impacted by trip experiences Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull native Sydney Stiemsma had...

    Bringing ‘Wizard of Oz’ to Boyden-Hull

    February 2nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The musical “The Wizard of Oz,” based on the 1939 movie adaptation of the...

    Hull city administrator saying goodbye to community

    February 2nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull city administrator Jim Collins has been an integral member of the Hull community...

    Hull Christian School raises funds for family after house fire

    February 2nd, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Christian School gymnasium was filled with uproarious laughter Friday afternoon, Jan. 28. ...

    Author and speaker Rudy Daniels makes stop at Hull Library

    February 2nd, 2022
    by

    Humanities Iowa presents ‘Trains Across Iowa’ January 24 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Author and public speaker Dr. Rudy...

  • Forming bonds and connections

    January 26th, 2022
    by

    Boyden First Reformed congregation welcomes Pastor Heath De Jong Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Pastor Heath De Jong has...

    Councilor Damstra speaks to Boyden community

    January 26th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Boyden city council member, Stacie Damstra, comes to the position with a passion for...

    Hull Chamber to recognize outstanding citizens

    January 26th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 2022 Hull Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Award winners have been announced.  The Outstanding...

    Hull home deemed total loss after fire

    January 26th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The home of Carol and Bryan Vande Stouwe in Hull was deemed a total...

    Boyden-Hull theater to present “Wizard of Oz” musical

    January 26th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull theater students will present their version of the musical “The Wizard of Oz”...

  • What’s Happening

    Wilmer Tiedemann

    83 Sibley, Iowa January 28, 2022 Wilmer Tiedemann, 83, of Sibley, Iowa, passed away Friday, Jan 28, 2022, at his […]

    Gertrude Vander Hamm

    82 Sioux Center, Iowa January 22, 2022 Gertrude J. Vander Hamm, 82, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Saturday, Jan. 22, […]

    Three Nighthawks take home conference titles

    boyden-hull/rock valley wrestling Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley hopes to do some damage at sectional meet in Spirit Lake Nathan Broek | Sports […]