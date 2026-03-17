Good times in the age of cynicism

Jacob’s Jabs Jacob Barker | Editor jbarker@ncppub.com Whether we can accept it or not, the world as we know it has changed vastly from how we originally perceived it. Our wonder, however, has not changed depending on how you see everything through either rose-tinted glasses or realistically. I grew up in small neighborhoods most of…
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