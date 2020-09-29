Getting dirty for a cause

By | Posted September 29th, 2020 |

NO WHERE TO RUN Hull Christian School principal Randy Ten Pas tightens his grip on a pig during the greased…

  • Giving a ‘SAluTE’ to those overseas

    September 29th, 2020
    by

    Area Northwestern College football players behind donation drive  Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Shane Solberg of Hull is no stranger...

    Making more room to grow in Hull

    September 29th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Officials in Hull recently recognized the progress of the newest...

    Boyden-Hull High School to celebrate homecoming Oct. 5-9

    September 29th, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Homecoming 2020 at Boyden-Hull High School will be Oct. 5-8 with coronation Tuesday, Oct. 6...

    From natural habitat to a memory Preserved

    September 22nd, 2020
    by

    McAlpine Taxidermy opens in new studio Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a lifetime of interest and 10 years of...

    Make plans to attend HogtoberFest

    September 22nd, 2020
    by

    New events added to rib competition event Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Leaves are beginning to change colors, nights are...

  • Greased pig competition is principal’s annual challenge

    September 22nd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While the 2020 Rally Day Sale may have looked a little different this year in...

    Sorting through car seat safety

    September 22nd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Safety is one of the top priorities for parents but can be an overwhelming concern...

    Chickens take over Boyden Library

    September 22nd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While a library is a place to get work done, enjoy a peaceful place to...

    No ordinary day A one in 100,000 chance leads to Lissencephaly Awareness Day in Boyden

    September 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Days of the year can fly by quickly, some with more meaning than others. Tuesday,...

    A family’s search for child number six inspired by first daughter

    September 15th, 2020
    by

    De Jong family begins journey to adopt; led to find baby with down syndrome Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Grant...

  • What’s Happening

    Wolfpack continue to hum in Spencer makeup

    WESTERN CHRISTIAN CROSS-COUNTRY Western Christian boys take a second-place team finish with girls getting a third-place team finish in Spencer […]

    Wolfpack rout Indians in first home match of 2020

    WESTERN CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL Aggressive attack allows Western Christian to pull away and put all its players into the match Tuesday, […]

    Tigers get nipped by Blackhawks in five

    TRINITY CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL Late comeback falls short in War Eagle Conference play Thursday, Sept. 24 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor […]