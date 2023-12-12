Get ready to complete the FAFSA

Dec 12, 2023 | Community, Home, News

The 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is set to open at the end of the month at StudentAid.gov. Changes and improvements are coming to the form, and the redesigned and streamlined form will be available by Dec. 31, 2023.If you’re unfamiliar with the FAFSA, it is the only way to access the…

