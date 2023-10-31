From Western Academy to Western Christian High School

Oct 31, 2023 | Community, Home, News

This is the scene on the front lawn of Western Christian High School in May 1979 as students went on a bike-a-thon to help raise money for the new gym. Over 300 students rode the 20-mile route to Middleburg and back. The students raised about $15,000 for the new gym. (Photo/Sioux County Index Archives) Blast…

