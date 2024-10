From Tony’s Store to the Boyden Public Library

Pete and Martha Vis ran Peter’s Gateway Store from 1959-1977. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Russell and Carol Graves operated Clover Farm Grocery Store from 1984-1990. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Lem and Marilyn Maurer celebrated the grand opening of Maurer’s Market in July 1990. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) This photo shows Maurer’s Market in 1992. (Photo/Sioux…