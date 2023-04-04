From meat market and bakery to Verhoef Showroom and more; from fire station to woodworking shop

Craig and Teresa Verhoef bought the former Hull Bakery Nov. 14, 2014. The north side of the building is the Verhoef Custom Woodworking showroom. The second floor of the showroom is Teresa Verhoef’s Custom Vinyl Design business. Jessica Bonestroo has her photography studio on the south side. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The…