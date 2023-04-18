Compass Pointe moved into the former location of Pizza Ranch corporate office in 2008. (Photo/Beacon) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant In 1911, Dr. Gerrit Maris and Dr. Beach, a local dentist, bought a lot that had been occupied by the D.W. Warren Photograph Gallery. This lot is north of today’s DeJong Hardware. They built a…
Latest News
- Perfect test score
- Author Joe Beckman presents to Boyden-Hull School District
- Fareway announces plans for opening store in Hull
- James Koerselman
- Joyce Lyman
- From Hull Hospital to Vander Haag’s
- Tigers fall short to Westerners to open the season
- Nighthawks kick off the season at Central Lyon Relays
- Western Christian pulls away in the second half
- Wolfpack outlast Nighthawks in overtime