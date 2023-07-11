From hardware stores to clinic to ISB Insurance

ISB Insurance did a complete renovation of the interior and exterior that started Nov. 1, 2021. An open house for the newly-remodeled building was held Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant • In 1904 Martin Nymeyer started a hardware business in Hull with Bert Nymeyer, known as Nymeyer Brothers. In 1910…