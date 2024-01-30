From Handy Grocery to Hull Food Center

(RIGHT) The store was known as Brian’s Food Center after Brian Gritters purchased it in 1990. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) (LEFT) After Tim Griffith bought Handy Grocery and Tom’s Foodland, Brian Gritters managed the store. Brian and Denise Gritters purchased Brian’s Food Center in 1990. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) (RIGHT) Dan and Heather Koolstra renamed…
