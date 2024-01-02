From Groeneweg Machine and Manufacturing to VR Repair

In January 1990, Groeneweg Machine had crossed the half-century mark under the ownership of one family. Bill Groeneweg (on the right) and his employee, Gerrit Veldman, are shown in front of the business started by Bill’s father, Walter. (Photo/ Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Walter Groeneweg started his machine business in 1935, originally located four blocks…