From De Jong & Vander Schaaf to Siouxland Strength

Arthur DeJong and Gerrit J. Vander Schaaf purchased the building at 1126 Main St. in 1948 and started the De Jong and Vander Schaaf Hardware Store. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant In 1948, Arthur De Jong and Gerrit J. Vander Schaaf purchased the building at 1126 Main St. on the east side…