From close calls to teachable moments

Sep 23, 2025 | Community, Home, News

FARM SAFETY FOR ALL Dwayne Van Leeuwen takes a picture with a combine after harvest with his daughter, Sarah, and her kids, Ted and Tessa. After raising three kids on the farm and having been a 4-H judge over 25 years, Dwayne is a big proponent of farm safety. (Photo/Submitted) UNEXPECTED ACCIDENTS Without warning, one…

