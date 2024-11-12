From Calliope to Orange City

The first courthouse in Sioux County was a log cabin in the small town of Calliope. This is a replica of the original log cabin. It was built in Minnesota with logs from Sawmill Creek. After the cabin was built, the logs were numbered and then the building was disassembled and shipped to Calliope. Before…
