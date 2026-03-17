From Boyden Meat Market to Smit & Son to SIG International

Verna and Charles Work (Photo/Submitted) C.E. Work (on the left), proprietor of the Boyden Meat Market, is shown in front of the establishment in 1913. His assistant, Jake Van Leeuwen, is shown on the right. (Photo/Boyden Reporter) Smit & Son Packing Co. put up a new building to the north. (Photo/Sioux County Index archives) The…