From Altena Electric to Hull Medical Clinic to Hull Bright Start

Sentner Altena started Altena Electric in March 1958 and built a warehouse at 1003 Okey St. in 1968. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) The Hull Betterment Corporation bought the Altena Electric Building in 1973 to be used for Hull Medical Clinic. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Doctors Chote and Bhoonsri Thumasathit opened the clinic the beginning of…