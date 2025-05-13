Foundation allocates grants for county projects totaling more than $137,000

May 13, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Multiple projects in Boyden and Hull were among the award recipients of the Sioux County Community Foundation May 6 which awarded over $137,000 in grants.“The projects receiving Sioux County Community Foundation grants represent significant efforts and improvements across the county, and these grant funds will help them make a long-term impact for quality of life…

