Folk Song and Dance celebration at Hull Christian

Students dance the Galopede Dance with their parents, grandparents and siblings. Swinging partners in the Galopede Dance. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Third- and fourth-grade students at Hull Christian had their Folk Song and Dance Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 6. Because of the need for space to dance, the evening was split into two different times…
Latest News
