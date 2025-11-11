First fall food drive

Nov 11, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce and Hull Food Pantry are sponsoring the first fall food drive in Hull. The drive began Nov. 10 and will continue through Nov. 24. Items needed are monetary gifts, toilet paper, canned and boxed items, boxed stuffing, dried baking mixes, and peanut butter….

