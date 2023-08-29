First day back to school brings nerves and excitement

BOYDEN-HULL FILLS WITH STUDENTSThe hallways of Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School slowly fill up during the transition from sixth to seventh period Wednesday, Aug. 23, during the first day back to school. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Area schools began once again to teach youth during the first day of the 2023-2024 school…