Fine arts students make pointillism hearts

Feb 10, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Fine arts students at Hull Christian decorated hearts by using the pointillism technique of tiny dots. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com At a Hull Christian’s fine arts session Feb. 5, Mrs. Hoehamer taught students about pointillism, which is a painting technique made by using small dots to form an image. Students used…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here