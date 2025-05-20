FFA Banquet

Left to Right, Advisor Miss Joenks, Chloe Rydberg, Alyssa Schmidt, Kase Hoekstra, Bohdan Stepantsov, Colten Rozenboom, Ethan Vande Griend, Talja van Niejenhuis, Megan Wielenga, Japen Bakker, Micah Zeilenga, Elliot Blankespoor, Kole Beukelman, Riley Dibbet, Nora Davelaar, Bella Alons, Tena Leusink, Ivanna Reynoso-Reyes and President Barret Bleeker. Left to Right: Lydia Zylstra, Addison Terpstra, Addison Rozeboom,…
Latest News
- Graduation: A celebration of accomplishment and success
- A superior way to end the school year
- Military medic veteran proud of service, thankful for freedom
- Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull
- Spring pops concert at Hull Christian School
- Open house at Boyden-Hull for retirees
- Local financial advisor qualifies for Edward Jones recognition conference
- Evelyn Bakker
- Edith McKinnon
- Daniel Gloden