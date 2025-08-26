Featuring the Wielenga family

WIELENGA FAMILY Brad and Andrea with their four daughters, Megan, Katelyn, Nicole and Allie. (Photo/Submitted) Amy Lyon | Staff Writer Brad and Andrea Wielenga have four daughters who have been raised on the farm and are deeply involved in its day-to-day operations. Here to bring a farm view from kids’ perspectives are Allie, 17; Megan,…