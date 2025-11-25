Featuring the Bleeker family

BLEEKER FAMILYEric and Marianne Bleeker with their four children: Barret, Lydia, Justin and Claire. (Photo/Submitted) Amy Lyon | Staff Writer alyon@ncppub.com This year, Eric and Marianne Bleeker celebrated 25 years of marriage and life on their farm in Hull where they raised their four children: Justin, Claire, Barret and Lydia. For all of them, growing…