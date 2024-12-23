SHOWING CATTLE The Altena family has a passion for showing cattle and went to 17 shows this year. Kinsly and Keilahny compete at county, state and national levels. They also have consignment sales to sell their cattle. (Photo/Submitted) SHOWING CATTLEThe Altena family has a passion for showing cattle and went to 17 shows this year….
Latest News
- Harnessing the Sun
- Open house for Mark Kreun’s retirement
- Open house at Iowa State Bank
- Hull Christian K-2 visits Aspen Heights
- Vintage Christmas at the Hull Library
- Western Christian Christmas concert
- Boyden-Hull bands and choirs present Christmas concert
- Evelyn Jacobsma
- Dentist to the dentists, doctor to the doctors
- Featuring the Altena family