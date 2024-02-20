FCCLA Boyden-Hull

IN SUPPORT OF FCCLA Pictured is Blake Woelber who supports the awareness of the Boyden-Hull FCCLA chapter by wearing construction-themed apparel during National FCCLA Week Feb. 12-16. (Photo/Submitted) UP FOR A CAUSE Pictured is Lauren Phillips wearing beach-themed clothing in support of National FCCLA Week Feb. 12-16. Students Tuesday, Feb. 13 dressed to the theme…
Latest News
- Through the process of adoption
- Recognizing passionate community members
- Hull Casey’s is back in business
- Quilting for a cause
- Kiwanis presents check to Bright Start Daycare and Preschool
- Hull Christian School hosts annual Pinewood Derby Races
- How do we know Jesus came from heaven on a mission from His Father? (John 8:12-20)
- Earl Cuperus
- Norman Van Sloten
- Elizabeth Dykstra