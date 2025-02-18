FCCLA Boyden-Hull

The Boyden-Hull FCCLA chapter at the babysitting clinic event they hosted for elementary students Jan. 24, 2025. Front row left to right: Valeria Duenas, Cristel Marquez, Angela Sandoval. Back row left to right: Bryanna Garcia, Makinze Rensink, Itzel Marquez, Sonia Ramirez, Romina Manzo, Rosita Andres. Not pictured: Madisyn Jansen. (Photo/submitted) On Feb. 13, members of…