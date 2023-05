Fashion tells the story of Hull through the years

A SHOW OF FASHIONSeveral community members took part in Hull Historical Society’s “Decades of Dress” fashion show in the Boyden-Hull High School auditorium Wednesday, April 26. The event kicks off Hull residents celebrating the town’s sesquicentennial with more events July 5-9 this summer. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society…