Farmers Mutual welcomes community to new addition

Feb 14, 2023 | Home, News

RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY COMMEMORATES COMPLETION OF PROJECTThe Hull Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new expansion of Farmers Mutual Insurance of Hull during an open house event Thursday, February 9. President Dave Heynen is shown cutting the ribbon with staff members gathered behind. (Photo/Jessica Jensen) Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register