Farmers Co-op Society continues strong support for local farmers

FCS BOYDEN Pictured is Farmers Co-op Society in Boyden, which has played a key role in grain, feed and agronomy services since 2002. Since its founding in 1907, FCS has expanded across northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota to supply agricultural services to local producers. (Photo/Submitted) Now offering FCS FlexPay program Amy Lyon | Staff…