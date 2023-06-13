Fareway’s director of real estate addresses new site in Hull

Jun 13, 2023 | Home, News

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The announcement of a Fareway grocery store coming to Hull has brought relief to residents that was needed in the absence of an all-around produce shopping center. Koby Pritchard, Fareway’s director of real estate, addressed the coming site and what the long-standing grocer hopes to bring to the Hull community…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register