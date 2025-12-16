Fareway makes donation to food pantry

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Fareway donated $1,249 to the Hull Food Pantry Dec. 11 after matching donations customers had made to the food pantry since the beginning of November. Assistant manager, Jayden Carstensen, Marsha Kelderman, store manager, Troy Marty, and Sherry Van’t Hul (left to right) are shown with gift cards for the…