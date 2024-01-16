On Saturday, Jan. 27, a Family Ice Fishing Clinic will be offered at Sandy Hollow Recreation Area from 9-11:30 a.m. Rowan Oostra, a 10th grader from Sioux Center, will be the guest instructor. The types of fish you may catch and the equipment being used will be discussed. Bring a sack lunch or snacks and…
