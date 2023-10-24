Fall trip to Punkin Patch

Kallie Hoekstra shows off the pumpkin she picked out at Solsma’s Punkin Patch during Hull Christian School’s visit Friday, Sept. 29. (Photo/Submitted) First and second graders from Hull Christian School visited Solsma’s Punkin Patch in Sanborn Friday, Sept. 29. The students each got to pick out a small pumpkin or gourd….