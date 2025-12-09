Jessica Wheeler and Sherry Van’t Hul were amazed with the community’s response to the food drive. The two are pictured with Kaden Van’t Hul, Sherry’s grandson. (Photo/Julie Bosma) De Koster & De Koster law firm won the Golden Turkey Trophy for collecting four full shopping carts of food. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com…
- Fall food drive a huge success