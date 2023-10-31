Fall concert to be presented November 7

The Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s fall concert featuring Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the B.J. Haan auditorium on the campus of Dordt University in Sioux Center.Familiar musical selections will include Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” Richard Strauss’s “Serenade in Eb for 13 Winds” and the evening will finish…

