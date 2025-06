Enjoying fun and fresh air on the water

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY Averie Renner of George enjoys a day of kayaking. Averie’s parents, Jake and Arielle Renner, own and operate Lazy Frog Kayak Rentals, through which people can rent kayaks for $50 per day per kayak, including life jackets and paddles. (Photo/Submitted) A FAMILY PASTTIME Kayaking is a family hobby for the…