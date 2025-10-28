Elections for Boyden and Hull Nov. 4

Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com There are multiple people on the Boyden and Hull ballots from the Nov. 4 Election Day. Voting is open on that day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For both Boyden and Hull residents, there is one candidate, Mark Nilles, for the Boyden- Hull Community School District. Nilles is running for the…