Sunni Battin | Editor sbattin@ncppub.com There are multiple people on the Boyden and Hull ballots from the Nov. 4 Election Day. Voting is open on that day from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For both Boyden and Hull residents, there is one candidate, Mark Nilles, for the Boyden- Hull Community School District. Nilles is running for the…
Latest News
- From healthcare to the classroom
- Sioux County Sheriff shares important Halloween safety tips
- Host mom shares positive experience of hosting exchange student
- Elections for Boyden and Hull Nov. 4
- Naturalist visits B-H kindergarten classes
- Junior high students accepted into honor band
- 4-H clubs visit Deluxe Animal Health
- Making pumpkin patch dirt cups at the library
- Pumpkin patch at Hull Library
- HCS fifth and sixth graders’ Des Moines field trip