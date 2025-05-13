Eighth graders plant trees and flowers

Eighth graders pose by the Sunburst Locust tree they planted for Steve Anderson. Left to right:Ava Ney, Isabella Bauer, Kendal Stroeh (teacher), Reese Wielenga, Breckin Van Schepen, Logan Fedders, Colton Warntjes, Nico Boddie, Haley Van Veldhuizen and Jewell den Hoed. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School eighth graders planted trees and flowers May…