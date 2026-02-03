Eighth Grade Gems decorate cakes

Feb 3, 2026 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant jbosma@ncppub.com Eighth-grade Gems decorated cakes at their meeting at Hope Christian Reformed Church Wednesday, Jan. 28. Shown here are some of the girls with their cakes: Hattie Roetman, Dezi Oostenink, Emelia Veldman, Katelyn Greydanus, Annie Leusink, Emma Kroese and Ruby Sheffield. Not pictured are Kambri De Wit, Aftyn Hoekstra and…

