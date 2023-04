Educational tool focuses on empathy and understanding

LEARNING WHAT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CAN LOOK LIKEOn Thursday, April 6, a domestic violence awareness simulation was also hosted by Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School. The simulation event was titled “In Her Shoes/In Their Shoes” and showcased the need for domestic abuse awareness. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, April 5, Boyden-Hull…