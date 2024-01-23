Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Head Start and the Child Development Center are recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the 2024-2025 school year.Head Start centers are located in Akron, Cherokee, Ida Grove, LeMars, Orange City, Rock Valley, Rock Rapids and Sioux Center. There is a Child Development Center located in Hawarden.Head Start Provides children with educational activities which…
Latest News
- Making your voice heard
- Putting a stop to human trafficking
- Boyden home destroyed by fire
- ‘God Made Blue’ concert
- Early Head Start and Head Start Sign-up
- Kiwanis supports Bright Start with pancake feed
- From Junior Varsity to Varsity
- Craig’s County Comments
- Mid-Sioux Opportunity Inc. scholarship application
- Why did some people want to arrest Jesus? (John 7:25-36)