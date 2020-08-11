Driesen Eye Clinic encourages residents to participate in National Eye Exam Month

Posted August 11th, 2020

Dr. Scott Driesen of Driesen Eye Care encourages those of all ages to get a yearly eye exam before the…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

  • Bullets Before Boys

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Soodsma family reflects on having a shortened trap shooting season due to COVID-19 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor It’s not...

    Start school year on the right track with yearly physical

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While the threat of COVID-19 still surrounds the communities in the area, providers at Sioux...

    Hull Food Center keeps customers safe during recall notices

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Hull Food Center keeps customers safe during recall notices Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Each year, grocery stores throughout the...

    Friedrichsen and Draayer call it a career

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...

    The Sweetest Season

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...

  • Consider summer hazards of driving

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Sioux County Sheriff’s deputy asking drivers to slow down Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Tall corn and construction zones contribute...

    Radio show hosts visit listeners at home

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Life 96.5 radio station personalities made a stop in Hull for a T-shirt toss Thursday,...

    Census workers may soon knock on the door

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The U.S. Census Bureau is urging all residents who have not completed their 2020 Census...

    Ease the stress of planning a summer vacation

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the continued threat of the Coronavirus in the United States, many families are considering...

    No more waiting for Carter’s heart

    July 21st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Thanks to one family’s courageous gift of organ donation, a three-year wait on the organ...

  • What’s Happening

    Kids run the show at Hull Farmers’ Market

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The children of Hull took to the street Tuesday, Aug. 4, outside of Bargain Alley […]

    Four Wolfpack named to the all-state softball team

    ACADEMIC ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAM Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Four Western Christian softball players were named to the academic all-state […]

    Cody Moser selected as an all-district player

    CLASS 3A NORTHWEST ALL-DISTRICT BASEBALL TEAM Moser from Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley picked as a second-team utility player Nathan Broek | Sports […]