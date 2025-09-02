DNR to hold public hearings in September for triennial water quality standards review

Little Walnut Creek in Waukee on May 5, 2025. (Photo by Cami Koons/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Cami Koons | Iowa Capital Dispatch The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold two public hearings in September for a review of water quality standards, as required every three years by federal regulations. Per the hearing agenda, DNR plans…